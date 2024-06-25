AAP, BJP govts have left Delhi's people at mercy of 'rain god' for water: Delhi Congress

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP dispensation in Haryana have left the national capital's people at the mercy of the "rain god" to meet their water needs as their pipelines have been running dry for weeks, the Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav alleged on Tuesday.

In a statement, Yadav noted that AAP came to power in Delhi by promising free power and water.

If the Delhi government is solely depending on water from Harayna to supply to the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's free water scheme is a big sham, he said.

Delhi is facing a severe water shortage amid a punishing heat wave that battered the city for weeks.

Yadav said the people of Delhi elected seven BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha in the hope that they would come to their aid during crises.

However, they did not play any part in resolving the water shortage issue by taking up the matter with the BJP-led central government, he claimed.

Yadav said he was also shocked to learn that the Supreme Court had asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) if the illegal cutting of trees in the ridge forest was carried out on directions issued by the Lt Governor as the extreme heatwave conditions in the national capital was on account of the depleted green cover.

The DDA should plant more trees instead of cutting the existing ones that provide much-needed green cover to Delhi, he said.

The Congress and AAP contested the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Delhi under the INDIA bloc banner. However, the BJP swept all seven seats in the national capital. PTI NIT SZM