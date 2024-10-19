AAP, BJP indulge in blame game as Delhi's air quality worsens

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Delhi's Air Quality Index slipping into the 'poor' category and some areas even recording ‘very poor’ air quality has sparked a political blame game with the BJP accusing the ruling AAP of failing to tackle the situation.

The Delhi government blamed the changing weather conditions in the city for the deteriorating air quality while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that incidents of stubble burning have increased in neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the BJP rule.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 278 at 4 pm on Saturday.

Of the 36 monitoring stations, 11 -- Anand Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur -- recorded 'very poor' air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said due to changing weather conditions and with temperatures dropping, the situation could deteriorate further in the days ahead.

During the winter months, Delhi experiences severe pollution, driven by a combination of factors such as low wind speeds, a drop in temperatures, high moisture levels, and the presence of pollution particles that act as a surface for condensation.

Emissions from transportation account for approximately 11.2 per cent of Delhi's air pollution, according to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi.

While the AAP government highlighted its efforts to curb pollution, the BJP criticised it for failing to take effective action.

Union Minister and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra condemned the Delhi government for not delivering on its promises to clean the Yamuna River and control pollution.

"The Kejriwal government has only spread lies and illusions about cleaning the Yamuna," Malhotra said, adding that despite a decade of promises, pollution in the river has only increased, posing serious health risks to nearby residents.

In response, AAP leader Reena Gupta stated that both water and air pollution issues transcend administrative boundaries.

"There is an airshed within a 300 km radius of Delhi, and the Supreme Court has consistently emphasised that all state governments must work together to address this issue. Only the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are making efforts.

"In Haryana, stubble burning incidents have increased by 30 per cent, and in Uttar Pradesh, they have risen by 70 per cent, while Punjab has seen a 30 per cent reduction," Gupta said.

The AAP is in power in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Rai told PTI Videos that the Delhi government is doing everything it can to control dust pollution and needs the cooperation of residents.

"Approximately 2.5 lakh inspections have been conducted and anti-dust campaigns are in full swing across Delhi. Wherever violations are found, penalties are being imposed," he said.

So far, fines totalling Rs 17.40 lakh have been levied on those found violating dust control regulations. Starting Sunday, the enforcement drive will be intensified, Rai said.

With winter approaching, he highlighted the need for urgent action. On the 'very poor' air quality in Anand Vihar, Rai said the government has deployed 10 anti-smog guns in the area.

"We are doing everything we can to control dust pollution but we need public cooperation to lower pollution levels. I have also directed officials to conduct a joint campaign with Uttar Pradesh to combat pollution in Anand Vihar," he said.

Rai highlighted that 523 inspection teams, comprising officials from 13 different departments, are actively monitoring construction sites throughout Delhi to enforce compliance with anti-dust regulations. PTI NSM RHL