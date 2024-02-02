AAP, BJP protests: Long traffic jams choke central Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Protests by the BJP and the AAP a few hundred metres apart on the DDU Marg here left commuters stranded in long traffic jams in central Delhi as police barricaded roads and diverted vehicles.

Advertisment

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was also witnessed on the National Highway-24 and National Highway-9 near Akshardham.

While the AAP staged a protest over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP protested against "corruption" in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The headquarters of both the parties are on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and the distance between them is less than 800 metres.

Advertisment

Traffic movement was affected on the DDU Marg and roads leading to it, with long jams witnessed at the ITO, a major intersection of the city. With barricades put up on several areas in Central Delhi, other roads too saw traffic congestion.

"Movement of traffic is restricted on DDU Marg due to demonstrations. Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, JLN Marg and nearby areas due to diversion of traffic. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches," the Delhi Traffic Police posted on 'X'.

"Diversions have been made for smooth flow of traffic. We are witnessing traffic on GT Karnal road and some parts of central Delhi. Staff have been deputed to manage the traffic jams," a senior official of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Advertisment

There were long jams near India Gate, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Minto Road near Connaught Place. Traffic was crawling on Mathura also.

The commuters also posted on X on the traffic situation.

They mentioned that the traffic was heavy at Sarai Kale Khan, on Vikas Marg near Preet Vihar and at Dayanand Vihar. The traffic was also affected near Town Hall Chadni Chowk. PTI BM/NIT NIT ANB ANB