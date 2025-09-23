AAP, BJP spar over attack on Goa activist, ruling party's youth wing files police complaint

Panaji, Sep 23 (PTI) The Opposition Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said the ruling BJP was shifting public focus from the attack on activist Rama Kankonkar by alleging AAP MLA Venzy Viegas trespassed into the saffron party’s office in Panaji during a protest.

Goa AAP vice-president Chetan Kamat responded to state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tushar Kelkar's claim that Viegas and others trespassed into the BJP office during a protest condemning the assault on Kankonkar last week.

Kelkar has alleged that besides Viegas, Congress Member of Parliament Viriato Fernandes also unlawfully entered into the ruling party office along with protesters and tried to intimidate staffers present there, adding he has filed a police complaint in this regard.

Kelkar had purportedly said Viegas should not forget that there are one lakh members of BJYM, the BJP's youth wing.

"We are not afraid of the threat. I would advise him (Kelkar) to read a book about former PM and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Kamat told reporters.

He said the book will guide BJP politicians regarding behaviour in public life and leadership development.

AAP youth wing president Rohan Naik stated that the party has filed a police complaint against Kelkar for threatening Viegas.

"The BJP has been raising the issue about Viegas allegedly trespassing into their property, only to divert the attention from the brutal attack on Kankonkar," he said.

Kankonkar was assaulted by a gang in the Caranzalem locality of Panaji. Police have arrested seven accused, including history-sheeter Zenito Cardoso.

Meanwhile, the BJYM on Tuesday filed a police complaint against AAP legislator Viegas and Congress MP Fernandes accusing them of trespassing into the saffron party's office in Panaji during the protest.

BJYM Goa president Kelkar accompanied by other members of the organisation filed the complaint at the Panaji police station.

A police officer said they have received the complaint and are examining it.

Talking to reporters later, Kelkar maintained that a new trend has emerged wherein workers of political parties attempt to trespass into offices of rivals while staging protests.

He said during the joint Opposition demonstration, Viegas and Fernandes led a large group of protesters inside the BJP office in the state capital.

Kelkar alleged the protesters repeatedly banged on the office door, leaving staffers working there scared.

No senior party functionary was present in the office during the incident, said the BJYM leader.

"There were staffers, including women, in the office and they were afraid of their safety," he noted.

In the complaint, the BJYM has sought invoking of charges such as criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, mischief, causing damage to property, unlawful assembly and disturbing privacy of women staffers against the accused persons.

Responding to the AAP's claim that the BJP was trying to divert attention from the brutal attack on Kankonkar, Kelkar asserted the BJYM strongly condemns the assault on the activist and has sought strict action against the perpetrators.

Kelkar pointed out that police have already made multiple arrests in the case and are carrying out further investigation.