AAP-BJP spar over CBI probe into alleged irregularities in construction of Delhi CM's residence

New Delhi, Sept 28 (PTI) The ruling AAP and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over a probe launched by the CBI into alleged irregularities in construction of new residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with the saffron party saying people want to know how the "Rajmahal" like bungalow was built against the norms.

Hitting back, the AAP accused the BJP of using all its power to finish the party.

"They are trying to corner Arvind Kejriwal by deploying all the investigative agencies. They have lodged and investigated more than 50 cases against Kejriwal but nothing has come out of it. Nothing will come out of this (CBI inquiry) as well," the AAP alleged in a statement.

Congress, a part of the INDIA bloc which also has the AAP as a constituent, said law will take its course.

"We are always against irregularities. We have taken action against our own ministers in the past for the same. However, in this matter, we have nothing to say. Law will take its own course," Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely told PTI.

Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva said the CBI inquiry will soon establish on whose instructions the norms for floating tenders to construct Kejriwal's "Rajmahal" like bungalow were "violated".

The CBI has registered a preliminary inquiry to look into alleged "irregularities and misconduct" by unidentified public servants of the Delhi government in connection with the construction of a new official residence for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Wednesday.

Welcoming the probe, Sachdeva said, "Delhiites want to know from the CBI inquiry as to how Kejriwal got constructed a bungalow much bigger than Type-7 bungalow he was entitled for where toilet seats and curtains worth lakhs of rupees were used." The AAP, which has its governments in Delhi and Punjab, said it seeks vote on the basis of doing good work in the fields of health and education and the BJP does not want that the poor people should have good education and excellent health facility.

"BJP's politics of religion and caste will be defeated by AAP's good work. This is the reason why the country's best health and education ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia were put behind the bars," said the AAP.

"No matter how many inquiries BJP gets launched, Kejriwal will continue to fight for the interest of the common people and continue to work on his promise to make India number one country in the world for which he is ready to pay any price," the Aam Aadmi Party added. PTI VIT CK