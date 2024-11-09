AAP-BJP spar over implementation of HIMS project

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday slammed the AAP government over non implementation of the health information management system in Delhi, accusing it of indecision on the matter.

Sources in the AAP government alleged that the Health department had recommended c-DAC for implementing the health information management system (HIMS), but the officers have backtracked now under pressure of the BJP.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, expressing serious concern over the delay in implementation of the HIMS project.

"Due to the government's indecisive approach, implementation of HIMS has been stalled for the last eight years. Despite the chief secretary's recommendation, the government did not take any action in this regard," Gupta claimed in a statement.

The government sources alleged that the project was obstructed due to the officers controlled by the lieutenant governor.

No immediate reaction was available from the lieutenant governor's office over charges of the AAP government officers.

"The BJP wants to protect corrupt officers by keeping UPI payments outside HIMS. Why should the BJP have a problem if the Delhi government wants to bring transparency in payments of the private hospitals and laboratories?" the government sources questioned.

Gupta demanded the chief minister to implement the HIMS in all Delhi government hospitals.

He noted that the Delhi government has failed to implement HIMS despite a budget announcement in 2016-17.

The BJP leader said that three months ago, the chief secretary of Delhi and the principal secretary of the Health department also expressed concern over the delay in its implementation.

However, the Delhi government appears indifferent and is completely apathetic toward implementing this important project, Gupta charged.

Both 'e-Hospital' and 'Next Gen Hospital' software developed by the Central government's NIC are widely accepted across India and are being used on a large scale, he said.

Gupta urged the chief minister to avoid politicising the matter and to intervene by instructing the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to implement HIMS as soon as possible so that the public can benefit from the NIC's digital health services, added the statement. PTI VIT AS AS