AAP-BJP spat over court summoning Delhi minister Atishi in defamation case

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A war of word erupted between AAP and BJP on Tuesday after a city court summoned Delhi minister Atishi in a defamation case on May 29 over her poaching charge against the saffron party, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging there was a plan to arrest her.

The BJP hit back at Kejriwal and Atishi, claiming their "lies" will be exposed in the court.

A defiant Atishi said in a press conference that "Operation Lotus" was a well-known tactic of the BJP and questioned how the party managed to form governments in many states without having a majority.

The Rouse Avenue court earlier in the day summoned Atishi on Wednesday in connection with the criminal defamation case filed by Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. However, it refused to summon the Delhi chief minister in the matter.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal, summoned Atishi saying "prima facie" there was sufficient evidence against her in the matter.

Despite accusing the BJP of trying to poach AAP MLAs, neither Kejriwal nor Atishi had produced any evidence and also did not join a probe into the matter by the Delhi Police on a complaint by the Delhi BJP leaders.

Reacting to the court's summons to Atishi, Kejriwal said in a post on X, "I had said earlier that they will arrest Atishi next. They are planning to do so now. Complete dictatorship.

"In completely flimsy, frivolous and false cases, they are arresting ALL leaders of AAP one by one. Every single opposition leader will be arrested if Modi ji comes back to power." Atishi questioned the BJP as to why cases of corruption against political leaders were withdrawn after they joined the party.

"I want to know from the BJP how they formed the governments in Goa, Manipur and Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh without a majority. Operation Lotus of BJP is well known," she said.

Sachdeva hit back at Kejriwal saying whenever he faces corruption charges or he has to divert any issue, he starts alleging that his MLAs are being poached and his government is being toppled.

His minister Atishi even claimed that an offer was made to her by the BJP to switch sides, he said.

"We had warned them earlier because they were lying and a notice of defamation was sent to them asking them to apologise. Now the court has summoned Atishi and their lies will be exposed and she will also be punished," he said.

Kejriwal had earlier charged that seven AAP MLAs were contacted and offered Rs 25 crore each to defect to the BJP.

The AAP chief had also alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to arrest him in the alleged liquor scam and topple his government in Delhi.

In April, Atisihi held a press conference in which she claimed that the BJP approached her through a person very close to her to join the party, alleging she was threatened with arrest by the Enforcement Directorate if she refused. PTI VIT VIT RT RT