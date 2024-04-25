AAP brings Kejriwal's arrest into focus through its LS poll campaign song

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled 'jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge', aiming to generate sympathy in view of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

The over two-minute long song, penned and sung in rap style by AAP MLA and party's chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey, was launched by the party leaders at the AAP headquarters.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the public will not support the AAP and they will suffer a crushing defeat.

"No matter how many pamphlets the Aam Aadmi Party distributes or songs they play, the public will not support them anymore and they will suffer a severe defeat in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

The party's Lok Sabha campaign has a similar theme and is titled 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' (we will respond to jailing Kejriwal through voting).

Speaking at the song launch, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called upon the workers to work hard to convert the "anger" among the countrymen over Kejriwal's arrest into votes. He said that a chair was left vacant for Kejriwal.

"Whatever programmes were held in this courtyard, whether it was a demonstration, movement or preparation related to the election, we could see him during that time. He stood firmly with the party workers, Delhiites and worked together with them raising his voice," Singh said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21. He is currently lodged under judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with the case till May 7.

Pandey said all election campaign songs of the AAP launched so far have reflected the sentiments of the public.

"Our campaign song reflects the feelings of the people. The things mentioned in the title of this song are the reality of this society. Exactly the same is happening under the misrule of the BJP. Those who opposed the BJP were put in jail," he said.

Pandey said that former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was put in jail, Congress' account was frozen and AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain and Vijay Nair were arrested.

The AAP leader said that those who raised their voice against the BJP were arrested and those who gave money to the saffron party were acquitted.

“The BJP has sold everything, including Coal India, ONGC. Sports grounds are being auctioned. The BJP is against Baba Saheb's Constitution. This song also talks about the fact that this country will not be run by a person sitting in Nagpur," Pandey said.

"This song tells about the upcoming dangers that if the BJP comes to power by any means, the Constitution of this country will change. This election will be the last in the country," he added.

Pandey said the AAP talks about good education, electricity, water, health and infrastructure, taking the country on the path of progress.

"We hope that through this song we will be able to reach our message to the people very easily and successfully,” he added.

AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai said the party started the first phase of door-to-door election campaign in Delhi on April 8. Since then, about 200 teams are continuously going door to door with Kejriwal's message, he added.

“We have been successful in reaching his message to about seven lakh houses. After the door-to-door campaign, we have started the 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se' and ‘Sankalp Sabha’ campaign in the second phase," Rai said.

He said the AAP is launching the theme song to take the election campaign forward more strongly so that Kejriwal's message can be conveyed to the public.

"The next phase of the party's election campaign is going to start from April 27. Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will also go among the people with his message. The whole party will fight together against the dictatorship, oppression and tyranny going on in the country," Rai said. PTI SLB/VIT AS AS