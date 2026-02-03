AAP calls MCD budget 'illusory', BJP says Opposition offered no solution

New Delhi, Feb 3, (PTI) The BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sparred in the civic House on Tuesday over the Corporation's upcoming budget, with both sides trading sharp accusations during the discussion.

Leader of Opposition in the MCD Ankush Narang said the budget presented by the BJP-led MCD was a "betrayal of the people of Delhi" and described it as "entirely paper-based, showy and illusory." Responding to the allegations, Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma dismissed Narang's charges as "false, misleading, and without substance." She said that instead of offering suggestions, the opposition leader had resorted to "rhetoric and political theatrics." Addressing the MCD House during the budget discussion, Narang said there was neither a vision nor any concrete action plan for air pollution, cleanliness, waste management, education, health, children and sanitation workers.

"Merely putting up Arogya Mandir boards at MCD dispensaries was being projected as an achievement, while MCD hospitals remained in poor condition," Narang said. Further alleging that regularising contractual sanitation workers had also proved to be false, he added that the budget had no provision for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employees.

Referring to the death of six-year-old Taksh Rathi, who drowned in an MCD community centre swimming pool in Pitampura in June 2025, LOP Narang said the budget had no dedicated funds for lifeguards, CCTV cameras, emergency systems or safety audits, while allocations existed for events and publicity.

Narang alleged that revenue growth was being driven by higher property taxes, penalties and pressure on small traders, while Rs 12,000 crore from government departments remained unpaid.

In response, Sharma said the Opposition failed to give any practical suggestions to increase revenue or raise concrete points on employee welfare, civic amenities or development works. She said that the budget was "firmly grounded in reality" and included concrete provisions for financial strengthening, sanitation, environmental protection, healthcare, education, infrastructure development and employee welfare.

Narang alleged that multi-level car parkings in the city remained underutilised and that elected councillors had been reduced to a symbolic role, and that the mayor's office had been undermined during the election of the Standing Committee.

On health, Narang alleged that 500 doctor and 1,500 nurse posts were vacant and that dispensaries had only been rebranded. He also alleged that there are vacant teaching posts in around 30 per cent of MCD schools, infrastructure was deteriorating, landfill sites at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla, road conditions, staff shortages in parks and stalled green initiatives.