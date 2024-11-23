AAP calls Punjab bypoll wins 'semi-final' before Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday termed his party's win in three out of four seats in the Punjab bypolls a "semi-final", asserting that the party is on course for another historic mandate in Delhi.

Advertisment

Kejriwal, a former chief minister of Delhi, said the people of Punjab have chosen the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the second time, which shows that it is doing good work.

"Over the past decade, we have established the Delhi model of governance that focuses on making life easier for the common man," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, referring to the AAP's election symbol broom, said the party, which "used to clean homes and shops with a broom", was now cleaning "all of India" under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

Advertisment

AAP secured victories in three out of four assembly by-elections in Punjab, strengthening its hold in the state. The Congress managed to win one seat, while the BJP failed to secure any.

The bypolls were seen as a litmus test for the party because the AAP faced a drubbing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in which it could win just three of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. PTI MHS VIT SKY SKY