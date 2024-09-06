Rajpora: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajpora assembly candidate Muddasir Hassan issued an open invitation to the candidates of the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for a debate in Rajpora Constituency.
Hassan emphasised that the debate would provide an invaluable opportunity for constituents to gain insight into the manifestos and development models proposed by the competing candidates.
"The people of Rajpora deserve to know what each candidate stands for and how they plan to serve the community. I believe an open debate is the best way to offer that clarity," Muddasir Hassan stated.
AAP candidate Muddasir Hassan challenges NC and PDP to an open debate in Rajpora#jammukashmirelections2024 #aamaadmiparty #nationalconference #pdp pic.twitter.com/moRnxFajYm— NewsDrum (@thenewsdrum) September 6, 2024