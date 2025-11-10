AAP candidates file nominations for MCD bypolls on last day

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) AAP candidates for MCD bypolls filed their nominations on the final day of the process and expressed confidence about victory in the November 30 polls.
Rajan Arora, the party's candidate for Naraina ward, was accompanied by former MLA Durgesh Pathak during the nomination.
Arora paid obeisance at a temple before filing his nomination.
"If God wishes, we will win the polls. The BJP indulges in politics of promises. Our work speaks for itself. People are quite angry with the BJP. For the last three years, the BJP's councillor was there but they did not do anything. How will they seek votes?" he told PTI Videos.
He lamented that parks, roads and drains are in a poor condition.
"The local MLA does not meet people. Locals are threatened for raising issues," he alleged.
Anuj Sharma, who is contesting from Sangam Vihar A, thanked the senior leadership of the party for choosing him.
"We will win the seat. BJP is main competition for us," he added.
Former MLA Prakash Jarwal accompanied him for nomination filing.
Of the 12 wards going to the polls, the BJP held nine earlier, while AAP councillors represented the remaining three.
The scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15. PTI SLB SLB NB NB