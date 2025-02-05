"My parents have health issues, but...": Kejriwal casts vote, urges people to exercise franchise

New Delhi: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his family members that included his elderly parents, cast his vote for the Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday.

He appealed to the people of Delhi to exercise their franchise for "good schools, hospitals and development of the city".

Kejriwal, who is contesting from the New Delhi seat for the fourth time in a row, is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit, in a keen contest.

"My parents have health issues but they were very excited about voting since morning," the former chief minister told reporters. His wife Sunita Kejriwal and son Pulkit Kejriwal also accompanied him to their polling station.

Kejriwal said hopefully people will vote for "those who work".

Sunita Kejriwal said people are "very intelligent" and will make the right choice. "They won't tolerate hooliganism," she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is seeking to return to power in Delhi for the third time in a row, accused the BJP during campaigning of resorting to "hooliganism" to win the elections.