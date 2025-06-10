AAP chief Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann launch portal for industrialists

Mohali, Jun 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 'FastTrack Punjab Portal' which is aimed at ensuring all required approvals to investors within 45 days of filling applications.

Addressing a gathering during the launch of the portal in Mohali, Kejriwal called it a "historic" move of the AAP government in Punjab.

Kejriwal said all approvals for an industrial project will be given within 45 days. If one does not get approvals within 45 days, then an investor will get deemed approval for his project automatically, said the former Delhi chief minister.

"If you want to set up a new project, start a new business, expand your business or diversify business and you apply on the 'Invest portal', you will get all approvals within 45 days," said Kejriwal after announcing the launch of the portal.

The AAP national convener said all the concerned departments will inform within seven days of filling an application for a project about any shortcomings in the proposal. Thereafter, no fresh objection can be raised in connection with the proposal, he added.

"If you are not given an approval within 45 days, then automatically you will get deemed approval," Kejriwal said while explaining the initiative of the state government.

He said thereafter the state government would take action against an officer who did not approve the application.

"This will be personally monitored by the chief secretary. An officer has to give an explanation if he does not take action within 45 days. Everyone will be on their toes," he said.

"I understand that it is a historic move," said Kejriwal while pointing towards the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal'.

Kejriwal said if an industrial project involves an investment of up to Rs 200 crore, then the required approvals will be given within three days.