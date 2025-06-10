AAP chief Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann launch portal for industrialists, other initiatives

Mohali, Jun 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched several new initiatives including 'FastTrack Punjab Portal', claiming that these will revolutionise industrial growth in the state.

Kejriwal said a set of 12 initiatives will transform the way industry in Punjab operates and interacts with the government and how the industry can unlock value of its land, becoming more competitive nationally and globally.

Speaking about the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal', he said all approvals for an industrial project will be given within 45 days. If one does not get approvals within the stipulated time, then an investor will get deemed approval for his project automatically.

"If you want to set up a new project, start a new business, expand your business or diversify it, you apply on the 'Invest portal' and get all approvals within 45 days," the AAP supremo said, adding, it will address investors' concerns of delay and uncertainty.

Kejriwal said many clearances had notified timelines of 60 to 120 working days, and actual processing often took even longer, creating unpredictability in project execution.

The AAP national convener said all the concerned departments will inform within seven days of filling an application for a project about any shortcomings in the proposal. Thereafter, no fresh objection can be raised in connection with the proposal.

He said thereafter the state government would take action against an officer who did not approve the application.

"This will be personally monitored by the chief secretary. An officer has to give an explanation if he does not take action within 45 days. Everyone will be on their toes," he added.

If an industrial project involves an investment of up to Rs 200 crore, then the required approvals will be given within three days, Kejriwal said.

He asserted that this accountability-backed, system-driven reform makes Punjab a national model in investor facilitation surpassing even the most industrialised states such as Telangana, Karnataka (both Congress governed), Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

He said though previous governments in Punjab had claimed to start a single window system but all of them had proved a sham.

The portal provides end-to-end regulatory clearances for industry, institutional projects, and services sectors, backed by a digitally tracked workflow, auto-escalations, and real-time status updates, he said.

Kejriwal said in another initiative, Punjab is now easing the processes for issuing building plan approvals and structural stability certificates as this used to be hugely time consuming and expensive for investors.

Now the state government is introducing a self-certification system, he informed.

Industrialists can get their building plan approved by any architect and the state government will accept the same. Similarly, he said the industrialists can get their building stability certificate issued by any qualified civil or structural engineer and the state government will accept it.

There will be no more unnecessary inspections and running behind the government for approvals, he added.

He also announced to simplify norms for issuing fire safety non-objectionable certificates (NOCs), saying a self-certification system is being introduced and the fire drawings made by empanelled architects shall be accepted by the government.

Validity of fire NOCs for industry has been revised from one year to three to five years on the basis of risk classification with only hazardous industries requiring annual NOC, he said The former delhi chief minister said for the first time in India, Punjab is launching a digitally delivered land feasibility certificate, issued by the Circle Revenue Officer (CRO)/ Tehsildar within a notified timeline of 15 working days.

Kejriwal said Punjab's new plot sub-division policy allows easy division of industrial plots among family members, co-developers, or joint ventures, giving businesses the flexibility to monetise or redevelop land according to evolving needs.

He said another important initiative addresses a long-standing industry demand, allowing conversion of leasehold plots into freehold plots.

He further informed of another landmark initiative in which over Rs 250 crore will be disbursed towards industry incentives.

The state government is clearing all the backlog of incentives to be paid to investors, he said, adding that Rs 150 crore has already been disbursed since April 2025. By the end of this month, a total of Rs 250 crore will be disbursed, which will be a record in Punjab's history.

He said the state government will invest Rs 300 crore in focal point infrastructural upgrades by November.

Kejriwal said 'Punjab Udyog Kranti' will take the state and its industry towards greater heights and realize the vision of 'Rangla Punjab'. PTI CHS OZ OZ