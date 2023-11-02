AAP claims 2 MLAs detained by police during 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday alleged that party MLAs Jarnail Singh and Haji Yunus, and several volunteers were detained by Delhi Police while they were participating in the Delhi government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign.

The ruling party also accused the BJP of obstructing its efforts to curb pollution with the help of police.

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police or BJP.

The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign aims to encourage drivers to turn off the ignition of their vehicles while waiting for the traffic signal to turn green.

In a post on X in Hindi, the AAP said, "Why do BJP people love pollution? The BJP stoops to a new low in politics every day. The BJP is crushing the AAP's efforts to curb pollution with the help of police. AAP MLA @JarnailSinghAAP and Haji Yunus detained by BJP police for spreading awareness. What could be more shameful than this?" The party also shared pictures of Singh and Yunus being detained by police.

Yunus, the MLA from Mustafabad, said he was detained by police from the Gokalpuri roundabout.

"After stopping the Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign against pollution, Delhi Police detained (me) from the Gokalpuri roundabout. Currently at the police station with my friends," he said in a post on X.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said it is "unfortunate" that the BJP has deployed Delhi Police to stop the city government's campaign.

"The campaign started on October 26 at ITO. On November 2, it was supposed to be held in all 70 assembly constituencies.

"But our MLA Jarnail Singh was detained... Since morning, councillors, volunteers and MLAs are being detained. If people are wearing black bands, why are they (BJP) afraid," asked Rai, who is also the AAP's Delhi state convener.

The Delhi government first launched the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign on October 16, 2020.

Vehicular emissions make up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air, according to government estimates.

A smoky haze blanketed Delhi for the third consecutive day on Thursday with many parts of the city recording 'severe' air quality.