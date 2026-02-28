AAP claims Delhi Police denied permission to hold rally at Jantar Mantar on Sunday

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday claimed that the Delhi Police has denied it permission to hold rally at Jantar Mantar on March 1.

However, Delhi Police officials stated that no decision has been taken so far.

"The matter is under consideration, the permission has neither been rejected nor approved so far," a senior police officer said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party had scheduled a rally at Jantar Mantar on March 1. This rally had been announced several days in advance. At the very last moment, these people got the police to cancel the rally," former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

Is this the result of yesterday's court order, Kejriwal asked.

"Holding a rally, voicing one's opinion, these are constitutional rights of everyone. This kind of authoritarianism is not right. We should be allowed to hold the rally," the AAP national convener added.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in post on X, said, "Jantar Mantar in Delhi is the designated place for protests where granting permission for the protest is the responsibility of Delhi Police." "But look at the BJP's panic, Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are not being allowed to hold a rally at Jantar Mantar," he added. PTI SSM BM NB NB