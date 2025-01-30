National

AAP claims EC team at Punjab CM Mann's residence in Delhi for search

Bhagwant Mann Election Commission

Delhi Police officials at Bhagwant Mann's resident in Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that a team of the Election Commission officials reached Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala House residence in Delhi for search.

A team of the Election Commission (EC) officials was present at Mann's Kapurthala House to conduct a search at the premises, the AAP said in a statement.

The development comes a day after a private vehicle bearing the "Punjab government" sticker and registration number of the state was seized by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has registered a case after the vehicle parked near the Punjab Bhawan was found loaded with liquor, cash and election publicity materials of the AAP.

