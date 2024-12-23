AAP claims Kejriwal's arrest by ED-CBI was 'illegal', BJP will pay the price

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by Enforcement Directorate in March was "completely illegal and unauthorized" because it was done without MHA's sanction.

Advertisment

No immediate reaction was available by the ED over the AAP leader's allegations.

At a press conference, Singh alleged that the sanction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) being sought now to prosecute Kejriwal, made it clear that ED-CBI arrested him under the BJP pressure.

Kejriwal, the former chief minister of Delhi, was arrested from his residence by the ED in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, on March 21.

Advertisment

He was again arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case in June, just before his plea against a High Court stay on bail granted to him by a lower court was to be heard by the Supreme Court.

Singh said a sitting chief minister can not be arrested without MHA sanction and questioned who will give Kejriwal back six months of his life spent in the jail.

Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September and released from Tihar jail where he was under judicial custody.

Advertisment

The AAP leader further charged that Kejriwal's arrest was "intended" to topple the AAP government in Delhi and "ruin" the party.

Singh said that people of Delhi were watching the entire thing and will respond in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"In the coming days, the BJP will have to face the consequences", he said.

Advertisment

A democratically elected chief minister having a massive majority can not be "illegally" arrested, said and “The BJP has created an atmosphere of dictatorship and lawlessness in the country. They arrest anyone anywhere and throw them in jail," Singh charged.

The ED earlier this month sought a prosecution sanction in the case related to Kejriwal. The Delhi has recommended prosecution sanction and referred the mater to the MHA, official sources said. PTI VIT VIT NB NB