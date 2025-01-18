AAP claims Kejriwal's car attacked; BJP alleges vehicle hit 2 youths

New Delhi: The AAP on Saturday alleged that party chief Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked by BJP supporters during campaigning in the New Delhi constituency.

Advertisment

"Supporters of BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma attacked Kejriwal during campaigning in the constituency," an AAP leader said.

Denying the AAP's charges, the BJP claimed that some party workers were attacked by AAP volunteers. Verma was heading to Lady Hardinge hospital to meet injured party workers, BJP leaders said.

Later, in a post on X, BJP's Verma alleged that Kejriwal's vehicle hit two youths.

Advertisment

"Arvind Kejriwal hit two youths with his vehicle. Both were taken to Lady Hardinge hospital. Seeing imminent defeat, (he) forgot the price of human lives," Verma said in the post.

यह कैसी राजनीति है @ArvindKejriwal की, अगर कोई व्यक्ति आपकी पार्टी या नीतियों पर सवाल उठाता है तो क्या वह 'जानलेवा हमला' हो जाता है? हर नागरिक को अपने क्षेत्र के नेताओं से सवाल पूछने का हक़ है। और आप बताइए, आपको किसने हक़ दिया कि किसी पर गाड़ी चढ़ाने की कोशिश की जाए ? सवाल पूछना… https://t.co/7zQGAmPDcL — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) January 18, 2025

Advertisment

Police said that no one pelted stones at the Kejriwal's car but some people were trying to show black flags to the former chief minister, who were immediately removed from the spot.

In a purported video of the incident, Kejriwal can be seen sitting in a vehicle with police personnel clearing the route for it. A man waving a black piece of cloth and a stone hurled towards the vehicle were also seen in the video clip.

Arvind Kejriwal attacked with a stone in New Delhi VS by BJP Gundas😳



pic.twitter.com/VxHpJlz0L7 — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) January 18, 2025