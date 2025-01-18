AAP claims Kejriwal's car attacked during campaigning; BJP alleges vehicle hit 3 people

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The AAP on Saturday alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's car was attacked by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma's supporters during campaigning in the New Delhi constituency, prompting Verma to hit back as he accused the AAP chief of hitting three people with his vehicle.

Verma claimed that the three victims have sustained leg injuries and said he would file an "attempt to murder" case against Kejriwal.

The incident has sparked a political war of words between the ruling AAP in Delhi and the BJP ahead of the February 5 assembly polls.

Sharing a video on social media, the AAP claimed that a stone can be seen landing on Kejriwal's vehicle, accusing BJP's Verma of getting its chief attacked by his "goons".

A police official, however, said that no one pelted stones at the Kejriwal's car but some people were trying to show black flags to the AAP chief, who was immediately removed from the location.

The official said that no complaint has been received so far, adding that they are checking CCTV footage to know more about the incident.

Kejriwal is pitted against Verma from the New Delhi constituency in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Later, addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that Verma was "baffled", claiming that "though he (Verma) distributed money and gold chain in New Delhi, people in the constituency are supporting Kejriwal".

The Election Commission and Delhi Police should take suo moto cognizance of the incident and conduct an "impartial probe" to ensure strong action against Verma, Kakkar said.

"The attack on Kejriwal is extremely condemnable. The BJP does not want to allow peaceful elections in the New Delhi constituency," she charged.

The AAP spokesperson demanded Delhi Police to detain Verma and his "goons" for questioning them over the incident.

Hitting back at Kejriwal, Verma said the AAP chief's car hit three youths who were asking him for jobs, and that he would file a police complaint of "attempt to murder".

Talking to reporters, Verma showed a damaged phone of one of the youths, claiming he was hit by Kejriwal's vehicle.

He said the injured have been identified as Vishal, Abhishek and Rohit.

The BJP leader said Kejriwal had gone for door-to-door campaigning near Lal Bahadur Shatri Sadan at Gole Market around 4 pm.

When some local youths asked him questions, including Vishal, Abhishek and Rohit, and tried to meet Kejriwal for jobs, police personnel from Punjab beat them up, Verma alleged.

"The three youth were hit by Kejriwal's vehicle in which he was sitting. The trio claimed that they came in front of the vehicle and the driver applied brakes but then moved it when signalled by Kejriwal," Verma said.

He said several videos of the incident were shot by the locals that showed the three youths being "hit" by the vehicle.

"Will Kejriwal try to kill and run over the local youth with vehicle when they ask him about their jobs," Verma asked.

None of the three youths was seen pelting stones, he said on the AAP's charges of stone pelting.

"Kejriwal is saying that these three youths are goons. But they are local residents and voters of New Delhi. Will anyone asking Kejriwal questions about jobs be called goons by him?" Verma asked.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who is also contesting from the New Delhi constituency, said that he is against all such kinds of violence.

He sought to know what kind of politics is happening in Delhi.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia hit out at the BJP over the incident.

"If you (BJP) don't have the courage to fight against Arvind Kejriwal's work, then you got your goons to attack him. There cannot be any more cheap and low level politics than what BJP is doing. BJP should understand that the public will give you a befitting reply for this," Sisodia said in a post on X.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the "real video", which has been shared by Parvesh Verma on X, clearly proves that Kejriwal tried to mow down the youths of Delhi.

"Because he (Kejriwal) is staring at his defeat in the New Delhi assembly constituency, he tried to crush the youths of Delhi who were just seeking some answers," he said. PTI VIT BM BUN KVK KVK