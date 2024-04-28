AAP claims Kejriwal's wife Sunita denied permission to meet Delhi CM in jail

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The AAP claimed the Tihar jail administration has denied permission to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to meet him on Monday.

Tihar jail official sources said that the permission has been given to Delhi minister Atishi who had applied last week to meet Kejriwal on April 29, while Sunita's application was received earlier in the day.

"Sunita has been meeting Kejriwal and there is no question of denying permission to her. We have to follow protocols and preparations have already been made for the Atishi's meeting," said a Tihar jail source. However, AAP sources rejected Tihar jail administration's claim.

"The names of Sunita Kejriwal and Atishi were sent to the Tihar administration on April 27 for meeting the chief minister on Monday (April 29). The prison administration informed us just now that they would not allow Sunita Kejriwal to meet the CM on Monday. They will only allow Atishi," a party functionary said.

In a post on X in Hindi, the party alleged, "At the behest of the Modi government, the Tihar jail administration cancelled Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with her husband Arvind Kejriwal. The Modi government is crossing all limits of inhumanity." "Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission," the party said. "An elected chief minister is being treated like a terrorist. The Modi government should tell the people of the country as to why it is not allowing Sunita Kejriwal ji to meet her husband Arvind Kejriwal ji?" it said.

As per jail manual, an inmate can meet his visitors twice a week and two of them can meet at one time, another Tihar jail source said. In this case, permission for Atishi's meeting had been applied at least a week ago but permission for Sunita's meeting was applied earlier in the day, the official source told PTI. "The token number and other formalities for Atishi have been finalised. Sunita can meet later," the official source added. The source also said security arrangements and protocol for Delhi minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who are meeting Kejriwal on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, are different from other common visitors.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with excise policy linked money laundering case. He is in judicial custody till May 7. PTI SLB ALK KVK KVK