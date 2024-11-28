AAP condemns Hindu leader's arrest in Dhaka, urges Centre to engage with Bangladesh govt

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) AAP on Thursday expressed solidarity with arrested Bangladeshi Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and urged the Centre to engage with the neighbouring country to ensure the safety of ISKCON devotees and the Hindu community there.

Advertisment

Bangladesh police arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka on Monday while he was travelling to Chittagong. He was earlier expelled from ISKCON.

Das was denied bail and sent to jail by a Chittagong court in a sedition case on Tuesday. A lawyer was killed in a clash between security personnel and supporters of the Hindu leader.

Coming out in support of Das, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X, said, “The entire nation stands in solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was unjustly arrested in Bangladesh. I appeal to the Central government to intervene in this matter and ensure his release at the earliest." Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited ISKCON-Delhi on Thursday, met with the priests and offered support.

Advertisment

They condemned Das's arrest, terming the allegations against him baseless and unjustified and highlighted ISKCON's global mission of peace, harmony, and humanitarian service.

Sisodia called on the Central government to engage with the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of ISKCON devotees and the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

"How can an organisation that has spread the message of humanity and peace globally be labelled a terrorist organisation? India must respond firmly to such actions," he said.

Advertisment

Sisodia also emphasised that the allegations against ISKCON threaten both its reputation and the safety of its members in Bangladesh. "This demands immediate diplomatic intervention from the Indian government to address these baseless accusations," he said.

Bharadwaj said, "ISKCON represents the values of harmony and compassion that are a part of India's heritage. Any attempt to malign this organisation must be met with a firm response from our government." PTI SHB SHB NSD NSD