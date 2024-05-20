AAP-Cong alliance wants to stop Modi's development, create lawlessness: Navneet Rana

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Sunday said the aim of the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi was only to stop the development works of the Narendra Modi government and "create a state of lawlessness in the country".

Addressing public meetings in support of BJP candidates Ramveer Singh Bidhuri in Chattarpur and Harsh Malhotra in Krishna Nagar, Rana said that those who work for the welfare of the people will win the heart of the voters, adding that Bidhuri and Malhotra are grassroots leaders.

Lashing out at AAP and Congress she said, "The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are the same. In 2014, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Congress, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Yadav are all corrupt. Yet, today for electoral gains, they are joining hands with the same people because their sole aim is to thwart the development of the Modi government and create a state of lawlessness in the country." Rana took jabs at Kejriwal for his alleged involvement in the excise police case. In comparison, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to establish institutions like AIIMS, IITs and IIMs, she said.

Voting in seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 25. PTI BM SKY SKY