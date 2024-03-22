AAP, Congress workers protest across Gujarat over Kejriwal’s arrest

Ahmedabad, Mar 22(PTI) Leaders and party workers of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress on Friday protested in many parts of Gujarat against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

While demonstrations were organised in major cities like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Bhavnagar, police detained nearly 130 protesters, including AAP Gujarat president Isudan Gadhavi and party MLAs Umesh Makwana and Hemant Khava.

In Ahmedabad, AAP and Congress workers gathered near Lal Darwaja area and shouted slogans against the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of framing Kejriwal in a false case.

“There is absolutely no evidence against Kejriwal. First, they incarcerated Manish Sisodia and now Kejriwal out of political vendetta. ED officials who used to extort money from people through electoral bonds have arrested a popular CM,” said Gadhavi before he along with nearly 20 protestors were detained by the city police.

In Surat, a group of workers and leaders of AAP and Congress were detained.

“We have detained nearly 20 persons for staging protests on the road without any permission. Model Code of Conduct is in force and a notification has also been issued by police banning assembly of more than 4 persons,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Surat city) Bhakti Thakar.

Those detained included AAP corporator Parul Sakaria and Congress' Lok Sabha candidate for Surat seat Nilesh Kumbhani.

In Rajkot, nearly 70 protesters, led by AAP MLA from Jamjodhpur seat Hemant Khava, were detained for staging demonstrations at Kisaan Para Chowk.

In Bhavnagar city, police detained nearly 20 AAP and Congress workers, including AAP MLA Umesh Makwana, for staging protests against Kejriwal's arrest.

The ED arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused in the case were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP. PTI PJT PD NR