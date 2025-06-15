AAP corners BJP govt over water crisis in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday hit out at the BJP government over water crisis in Delhi and questioned the ruling dispensation over the steps taken to address the situation.

There was no immediate reaction from the ruling BJP to the AAP's claims.

"There is water shortage across the national capital. There is water crisis in Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Model Town, Hari Nagar. People have also protested over the situation, but the government is sleeping," AAP Delhi state convener Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference.

Questioning the government over the steps being taken to address the issue, Bharadwaj said, "There is four engine government in the BJP. I want to ask -- how many tubewells have been installed by the government. I am not talking about the tubewells installed by the MLAs using their funds, but the ones installed by the government." The AAP leaders use the "four-engine" term to refer to the BJP, which is at the helm at the Centre, in Delhi, in the MCD and also "controlling" the lieutenant governor's office.

"When we were in power, the LG and the BJP used to say that there is a problem in water management. Is the LG not able to reach the government water management?" he asked.

Echoing similar views, former party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi said the "four-engine" government had completely failed. PTI SLB AS AS