AAP corrupt party: BJP on raids against Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Thursday said the AAP was a "corrupt" party and claimed the money "extorted" through the liquor scam here was used in the Goa assembly polls when Durgesh Pathak was in-charge of the state.

The party was reacting to the CBI searches at the premises of Pathak, who is now co-incharge of the AAP for Gujarat where elections are due in 2027.

"AAP is a corrupt party. Pathak was in-charge of Goa where the money extorted through liquor scam in Delhi was used in the Assembly elections," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva charged.

The AAP has slammed the CBI searches at the residence of Pathak as a "politically motivated" move aimed at derailing the party's preparations for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections. Sachdeva hit back, saying the polls in Gujarat are two years away and asked why AAP leaders are troubled if the CBI is doing its work.