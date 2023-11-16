AAP councillors set up committees in wards to manage crowds during Chhath puja celebrations

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) AAP councillors have set up a committee in their respective wards to manage crowds during Chhath puja celebrations at the ghats, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Local volunteers along with the municipal councillors will help supervise the celebrations at the Chhath ghats, she said.

"All AAP councillors in different wards have set up a committee along with local volunteers to supervise the arrangements and manage the crowds at the Chhath Ghats," Oberoi told PTI while inspecting preparations at Dabari in Dwarka.

The MCD has spent Rs 1 crore for preparations of Chhath puja across its 250 wards, officials said.

Advertisment

The construction of new Chhath ghats in around 150 remaining wards will be completed by evening while Chhath ghats in 100 other wards are already ready, they added.

Each ward has received Rs 40,000 to make arrangements for adequate lighting on the ghats and install street lights on the approaching roads for the convenience of people.

The MCD has done fogging around Chhath Ghat to check mosquitoes, the mayor said.

Advertisment

Parking facilities have also been provided around Chhath ghats to ensure that devotees don't face any chaos around Chhath ghats.

Special cleaning drives have been conducted in all the parks and the ghats ahead of the celebrations.

The four-day festival, in which devotees fast and offer 'arghya' - usually on the banks of rivers and other water bodies - to the Sun God on the last two days, will begin on Friday.

Chhath Puja is celebrated six days after Diwali and is one of the most important festivals for people from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. PTI SJJ RT RT