AAP creating fake narrative about attack on Arvind Kejriwal: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The BJP's New Delhi assembly candidate Parvesh Verma on Sunday accused the AAP of creating a "fake" narrative of an attack on their leader Arvind Kejriwal, and asserted the AAP chief will the lose the seat to him by 20,000 votes.

AAP leaders have alleged stone-pelting at Kejriwal's car by "Verma's goons" during election campaigning in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday.

At a press conference here on Sunday, Verma gave it in writing that he will be able to defeat Kejriwal by 20,000 votes.

The BJP leader claimed Kejriwal is baffled and restless as he has not fulfilled any of the 10 promises he made to the people of Delhi before the 2020 Assembly polls, and now the women and youth are asking him questions.

"A vehicle in which Kejriwal himself was sitting hit three local youths but the AAP is creating a fake narrative of an attack on him," Verma charged.

He said he has submitted a complaint with the Election Commission and given videos.

On the AAP's charges that those who allegedly attacked Kejriwal were his "goons", Verma said the entire one lakh voters of the New Delhi constituency were his family, "Kejriwal is saying that the people of the constituency are goons. The three local youth hit by Kejriwal's vehicle at his instance were also local voters who wanted to ask him about jobs," he said.

Verma also claimed that Kejriwal's convoy during campaigns includes 50 vehicles in which 350 Punjab Police personnel carrying AK 47 and other firearms accompany him.

He has not been able to step out of his New Delhi constituency and was condutcing door-to-door campaign. Not a single photo or video of his public meeting in the constituency is available due to poor response by the locals, he claimed.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. PTI VIT TIR TIR