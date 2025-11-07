AAP delegation meets EC over SIR exercise in Goa

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A delegation of AAP leaders led by former Delhi chief minister Atishi met the Election Commission officials and questioned the urgency behind conducting the SIR exercise and the Zilla Panchayat elections simultaneously.

Atishi, who is the Aam Aadmi party's Goa in-charge, said the parties will be busy with preparations for the Zilla Panchayat elections on December 13 and will not be able to monitor the SIR exercise.

AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta was also present during the meeting.

"It is a matter of grave concern that Zilla Panchayat elections and the SIR exercise are happening simultaneously in Goa," Atishi said.

"The Model Code of Conduct will come into place in two to three days and the machinery will be busy with elections. They won't be able to monitor the SIR exercise. What is the urgency?" she asked.

Atishi said the exercise could have begun a day after the conclusion of Zilla Panchayat polls.

"The Goa Assembly elections are due in February 2027. What is the urgency in conducting the SIR?" she asked.