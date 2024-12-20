AAP delegation raises Dallewal issue with Punjab Governor

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday raised the issue of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and urged him to intervene and press the Centre to initiate talks with the protesting farmers.

AAP's Punjab unit president Aman Arora stressed that the legitimate demands of the farmers must be fulfilled without further delay.

He further said, "Farmers are the backbone of our nation. The continuous disregard of their demands and the breaking of past promises by the Central government is a matter of grave concern. Immediate steps must be taken to address their issues and safeguard the health and well-being of Dallewal." Dallewal (70), a cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

AAP MPs including Raghav Chadha from Punjab on Friday staged a protest outside Parliament, demanding immediate action from the central government on farmers' issues and also expressed deep concern over Dallewal's deteriorating health.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the Centre should give up its "stubbornness" and talk to farmers who are holding a protest in support of their demands.

Mann also said it is the duty of the Centre to talk to the farmers and said any issue can be resolved only through talks.

Meanwhile, the delegation submitted a memorandum to the Punjab Governor, demanding removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the Cabinet over his remarks on B R Ambedkar.

"It is unacceptable that someone holding a high constitutional post like the Home Minister would make disparaging remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar, a towering figure in Indian history and the chief architect of our Constitution.

This has caused widespread hurt and outrage among Indians, including the people of Punjab, and reflects poorly on the current government's respect for constitutional values," said Arora.

The delegation comprised minister Harjot Singh Bains, MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and MLA Kulwant Singh.

Meanwhile, the AAP also staged protests at many places in the state against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks. PTI CHS NB NB