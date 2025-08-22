AAP demands action against Delhi BJP MLA for doctor's 'assault', Harish Khurana hits back

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders held a protest at Acharya Sree Bhikshu Hospital on Friday, demanding police action against Moti Nagar BJP MLA Harish Khuarana over an alleged assault on doctors.

The incident allegedly took place after Khurana went to the hospital for a "surprise check" on Thursday over some complaints against doctors.

The doctors' association said in the statement that the residents and interns who were present do not want to escalate the matter further, and the involved "culprit" has apologised repeatedly.

It added that such incidents have occurred multiple times, and a meeting will be held to strengthen security.

Khurana's supporters posted videos on social media showing argument between the doctors and Khurana, who was accompanied by a group of men.

"I went to the hospital like a commoner to verify the complaints that the doctors misbehaved with the patients in the Emergency ward. I saw a child with a bleeding hand, and when I asked a doctor to treat the boy, he refused and then started misbehaving," Khurana charged.

The matter was later settled in the presence of senior doctors and police officials, he said.

Khurana accused the AAP leaders of spreading "lies" and asked them to produce evidence of any assault during the incident.

The AAP leaders, including its state president Saurabh Bharadwaj and several MLAs, held a protest outside the hospital demanding action against the BJP MLA.

Despite written complaints from 40 doctors, no FIR has been registered against Khurana for allegedly assaulting a doctor at the Acharya Sree Bhikshu Hospital, AAP said in a statement.

"The assault on a government hospital intern doctor by the BJP MLA and his supporters is shameful," Bharadwaj said.

Party MLA Sanjeev Jha demanded "strict" action against the MLA and safety of the doctors.

The AAP leaders also sought appointments to meet the Delhi police commissioner and the Union home minister to raise the matter. PTI VIT NSM VIT NSM KSS KSS