AAP demands action against officer accused of sexual misconduct, LG office says onus on CM-led NCCSA

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday attacked Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, alleging that no action has been taken against a health official accused of sexually harassing a lady doctor in a Delhi government hospital.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, questioned LG Saxena why no action was taken against the accused medical superintendent (MS) even though, he claimed, the allegations against him were found to be correct.

The National Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by Delhi chief minister is responsible for transfer and posting as well as taking action doctors and senior health officials, said an official at the LG Secretariat.

"The proposal for action against the accused MS is pending with the NCCSA since December 2023. Singh should ask Arvind Kejriwal as to why he didn't take action when he was the chief minister and ask his successor Atishi to do so now," he said.

Singh alleged that the LG was protecting the accused.

"Do you want to repeat the Kolkata incident in Delhi? Are you waiting for a similar case in Delhi? The MS, who has been accused by not one but many female doctors, is being protected," charged the AAP leader.

Singh is implicating his own leader Kejriwal and the current Delhi CM Atishi, said the LG Secretariat official.

"If at all someone is to be blamed for inaction against the officer charged with sexual misconduct, it is the then CM Arvind Kejriwal, his successor Atishi and the health minister," he charged.

Singh said the woman doctor filed her complaint against the medical superintendent of the hospital in October 2023. After a delay of four months, a probe was started by an internal committee in March 2024, he claimed.

"The internal committee in its probe found that the woman doctor's allegations against the officer were correct, yet no action was taken against him," he claimed further.

The Health Department had moved to shift out the MS in question in November 2023 itself. The proposal has been pending with the NCCSA since December 2023, the LG Secretariat official said.

The AAP MP alleged that an investigation was launched against the victim herself and she was transferred by the Health Department after she accused the MS of sexual harassment.

The lady doctor in question was transferred to her place of choice after discussion with her and the recommendation of the internal complaints committee of the hospital. It is also a "blatant lie" that there was any investigation against her, the LG Secretariat official said. PTI VIT MNK MNK