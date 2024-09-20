AAP demands govt accommodation for Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday demanded an accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is entitled to it on account of being the convener of a national party.

At a press conference here, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the party will be writing to the ministry concerned for this.

"I hope we will not have to fight a legal battle for this. Kejriwal decided to resign for the sake of his morals and will move out of his official residence," he said.

"He does not have a property or even his own house. As the convener of a national party, he is entitled to a government accommodation. The Centre should give him that," Chadha added.