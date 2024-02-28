AAP demands reinstatement of 10,000 civil defence volunteers

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Some AAP MLAs on Wednesday demanded the reinstatement of 10,000 civil defence volunteers and alleged that officers have been given "special instructions" to impede various policies of the Delhi government.

Advertisment

During a discussion in the Delhi Assembly, Minister Atishi highlighted the invaluable contributions of these volunteers, emphasising their crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of women on buses over the past nine years.

"Women have had distressing experiences while travelling on Delhi buses for decades. Whether it's a school-going girl, a college student, or a working woman, travelling on DTC buses was nothing less than a Mahabharata for them. When they boarded a crowded bus, they faced lewd jokes, inappropriate stares, and vulgar comments. Every woman travelled on DTC buses out of necessity,” she said.

She said most women in Delhi had to travel in DTC buses to reach their schools, colleges and workplace.

Advertisment

"For years, Delhi's women have faced these issues. Governments came and went, leaders arrived and departed, but none thought about the problems of girls and women in Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal has shown concern for every girl and woman in Delhi in the same way. And that's when the Bus Marshal Scheme was initiated," she added.

Atishi said that before this scheme, there were several attempts to address the issue, but Kejriwal found a solution, ensuring the presence of bus marshals.

She shared that in January 2023, the same officials who initiated this scheme, released funds for it, provided salaries month after month, and appointed marshals for years, started questioning it.

Advertisment

"Sometimes the Finance Department questioned how they could keep civil defence volunteers as bus marshals, and at other times, the Revenue Department, which itself had appointed civil defence volunteers, raised concerns. Even the Transport Department, which had been providing salaries for years, questioned whether marshals were necessary, given the presence of CCTV cameras and panic buttons on buses," she alleged.

She said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot issued orders to release salaries of civil defence volunteers. However, despite repeated orders, their salaries were not released and questions were raised, she alleged. "On September 25, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot explicitly directed that despite having CCTV cameras and panic buttons, they will keep marshals on their buses, emphasizing it as the government's decision.

"The Delhi government will allocate funds to ensure the safety of women, no matter the cost. However, despite orders from the Transport Minister, Finance Minister and Revenue Minister, on October 31, the Revenue Department issued instructions to remove civil defence volunteers,” she added.

Advertisment

Another minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, said that officers have been given "special instructions" to stop the policies of the Arvind Kejriwal government, even if it requires writing anything on the files.

"However, officers do not feel any fear or shame while writing illogical remarks on files. Otherwise, where does an IAS officer get the courage to write in the file of civil defence volunteers that when CCTV cameras and panic buttons have been installed in buses, there is no need for bus marshals? CCTV cameras are also installed in the LG House, so why is there so much security there?" he asked. Bharadwaj added that these innocent volunteers did not even understand how they lost their jobs.

"My appeal to all volunteers is go to the BJP MPs and ask whether they are with you or against you. If they are with you, then take them to LG's house with you and demand the removal of those officers from their jobs. If the MPs evade the issue, it means that the LG, BJP MPs, and those officers are colluding," he said, while assuring them that the Aam Aadmi Party is with them.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha asked the volunteers to stop their ongoing agitation and told them that the party will support them and carry forward the movement. PTI SLB SMN SMN