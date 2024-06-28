AAP demands Rs 1 crore compensation for Delhi airport incident victim's kin

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The AAP on Friday demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the person killed in the airport roof collapse incident.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah said the BJP-led central government should come in forefront and explain the reasons for the incident.

"A very sad incident happened today. A portion of Delhi airport's T1 roof collapsed. Delhi International Airport and other airports in the country come under the central government's Airports Authority of India. Around eight people have been injured and one was killed in this incident," he said.

Shah demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

"We demand that the kin of the deceased be awarded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 lakh for those who were injured in the incident," he said.

Around 5 am, a canopy at the departure area collapsed, trapping several people and killing one whose identity is yet to be ascertained. PTI SLB NSM KSS KSS