AAP demands special parliament session to declare Pakistan a 'terrorist nation'

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament to pass a resolution declaring Pakistan a terrorist nation.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Call a special Parliament session, and we will unanimously pass a resolution declaring Pakistan a terrorist nation. They provide shelter to terrorists and host their bases. The whole country has seen their military officials attending funerals of terrorists — how can we trust such a nation?" Singh criticised the BJP government for agreeing to a ceasefire, claiming it was done under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

"Our army was responding strongly, but then we announced a ceasefire. Trump said he mediated talks and even threatened trade cuts—how can we accept that? Where are the terrorists who killed our people on April 22?" he asked.

The government sources have however rejected the claim that trade threats were involved in the discussions. "There was no reference to trade during talks between Indian and US leaders," an official said.

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi also voiced her concern, wondering whether justice had been served.

"Operation Sindoor showed the bravery of our forces. But after Trump's announcement on May 10, the government confirmed a ceasefire. The country wants to know — have the Pahalgam terrorists been captured? Has the revenge for Sindoor been taken?" she said in a video post on X.

AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Centre of backing down from its poll promises.

He said that during the 2024 elections, the BJP leadership promised that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would be taken back within six months if Modi became PM again. "Six months have passed, and instead of reclaiming PoK, our forces have been called back," he said.

The ceasefire announcement came after a surprise post by Trump on Truth Social, in which he claimed credit for mediating talks between India and Pakistan.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," he wrote.