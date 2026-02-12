AAP demands white paper on financial health of power utilities in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP government in Haryana, alleging that 10 years of its governance has pushed the state’s power sector into debt and losses.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said the party demands the Haryana government issue a white paper on the financial condition of the power utilities, and clarify who will take responsibility for the “massive losses” and “borrowings”.

“According to official figures, Haryana's power distribution companies have a cumulative loss of Rs 27,915 crore, while total borrowings have reached Rs 20,311 crore.

“This shows that the government has neither implemented financial reforms, nor provided any relief to the consumers. Today, ordinary families in Haryana are troubled by high tariffs, heavy fixed charges, and rising electricity bills, yet the government has no concrete answers,” Dhanda claimed in a statement.

He also alleged that the failed policies of the BJP government led to the worsening condition of the power utilities.

“Instead of reducing losses, borrowings have increased and the burden has been directly passed on to the public,” he claimed.

“Who is responsible for the Rs 27,915 crore accumulated loss and why this burden is being placed on future generations,” the AAP leader asked.

Citing Punjab as a contrast, he claimed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited recorded a profit of Rs 2,600 crore in the financial year 2024-25, a significant increase compared to previous years.

“In the national ranking, PSPCL secured second place with an A+ grade. This shows that the power sector can be made profitable through honest intent and transparent governance,” he said.

Dhanda added that the decision to provide up to 300 units of free electricity under the ‘Roshan Punjab Mission’ reflects the “pro-people” approach of the AAP government.

More than 90 per cent of domestic consumers in Punjab have benefited from zero electricity bills, he claimed.

“While people in Punjab are receiving free electricity and better services, the BJP government in Haryana is unable to reduce losses despite charging high bills,” he claimed.

Dhanda also said the BJP government must tell the people of Haryana what concrete steps have been taken in the last 10 years to improve the power sector.

"If a power utility can be profitable in Punjab even after providing free electricity, why have debt and losses continued to rise in Haryana," he asked.

“The Punjab model has proven that honest leadership and clear policy can provide relief to the public while strengthening government institutions.

“Now, people of Haryana are making comparisons and demanding answers,” the AAP leader claimed. PTI SUN ARI