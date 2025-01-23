'Alcoholic Affected Party': Cong accuse AAP of destroying Delhi's world-class infrastructure

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday alleged that AAP has "destroyed" the world-class infrastructure of Delhi and turned it into "garbage".

During a press conference, Khera took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling it "Alcoholic Affected Party".

The Congress on Thursday launched its campaign song for the Delhi election with the theme of "Har jarurat hogi puri, Delhi me hai Congress jaruri".

"We all know that alcohol is harmful for health and its addiction destroys the entire family. We all have seen that how the addiction to earn money from alcohol destroyed an entire state. They have destroyed the world class infrastructure of Delhi (and turned it) into a pile of garbage," Khera alleged.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the AAP government of corruption of Rs 382 crore in the healthcare sector.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and the counting will take place on February 8.