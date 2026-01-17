AAP dismisses Haryana CM's claim on flood relief in Punjab as 'false'

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) The AAP on Saturday termed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's remarks on compensation for last year's floods in Punjab "false and misleading".

Punjab AAP media in-charge Baltej Pannu said the state government provided compensation to all flood-hit families for damaged houses, loss of livestock and deaths.

Earlier in the day, referring to the 2025 floods in Punjab, Saini said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had made "tall claims" and even publicly announced compensation for poultry losses, but nothing was actually delivered on the ground.

Saini claimed that while Mann spoke about providing compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal later claimed in Gujarat that compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre was given in Punjab. The Haryana chief minister asked who pocketed the remaining Rs 30,000.

Dismissing Saini's claims as "false and misleading", Pannu said the Punjab government stood with every affected family during the crisis.

The AAP government provided compensation to all families affected by the floods for damaged houses, loss of livestock and deaths, he said.

Targeting the Centre, the AAP leader claimed that the "token amount" of Rs 1,600 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flood relief during his visit to Punjab had not been released so far.

Saini should address a press conference among flood victims instead of making statements behind closed doors, Pannu said, adding that people will themselves reveal the truth.

He said Punjab's sand policy, 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret', was praised in the Haryana Assembly and described it as a pro-farmer initiative.

Pannu said Punjab and its people have always faced hardship with strength. He advised Saini to focus on resolving issues in his state.