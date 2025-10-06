AAP dispatches one lakh letters with complaints about 'poor' roads to Goa CM

Panaji, Oct 6 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders on Monday dispatched one lakh letters, signed by residents, to the Goa chief minister, complaining about the "poor" road conditions in the coastal state.

Kejriwal, on the final day of his Goa visit, flagged off a tempo laden with letters in front of the party's office here to be transported to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's residence.

Talking to reporters, the former Delhi chief minister said, "I was always told that the road conditions in Goa are bad. I have personally experienced it now during my visit." He claimed that he was late to a function by one and a half hours on the first day of his visit, as he had to take a longer route to reach the venue to avoid pothole-ridden roads.

Kejriwal said that the AAP had initiated a campaign against poor roads under the banner "BJP Che Burak", which fetched one lakh signatures from families.

"Out of three and a half lakh families in Goa, one lakh have signed. This means one third of the population has signed the letters," he said.

He said that the letters would be taken to CM Sawant's residence by party leaders to hand them over to him.

Other party leaders, including Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi, Goa AAP president Amit Palekar, MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, were also present on the occasion. PTI RPS ARU