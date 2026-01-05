Exodus in AAP Goa: ex-state unit chief Palekar, acting president Parab, 3 others resign

Panaji: In a major setback to the AAP in Goa, a group of senior leaders, including its ex-state unit president Amit Palekar, acting chief Shrikrishna Parab and three other office-bearers, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Monday.

Palekar, Parab and Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) youth wing president Rohan Naik announced their resignations at a press conference here and their decision comes days after the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit fared poorly in Zilla Panchayat (ZPs) elections in the coastal state.

Palekar was removed from the post of Goa AAP president late last month after the party faced humiliating defeat in the ZP (district councils) polls, winning just one of the 42 seats it contested in the December 20 elections.

Parab, who was then Goa AAP general secretary (organisation), was given additional charge as acting president of the state unit.

Two Goa AAP vice-presidents Chetan Kamat and Sarfaraz confirmed to PTI that they have resigned from the party though they were not present at the news conference.

Talking to reporters, Palekar said he took the decision to quit the party after consulting his supporters.

"My followers wanted me to have clarity in my politics," he maintained.

Palekar said his four-year journey with the AAP has come to an end and he has no regrets, insisting he has done for the party whatever he could.

The lawyer-cum-politician emphasised that he learnt a lot from AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi (both former Delhi CMs) and Pankaj Gupta during his stint in the party.

Palekar joined the AAP in the run-up to the 2022 Goa assembly elections and was projected as its chief ministerial face. The party went on to win two seats in the 40-member Assembly.

Parab said he is resigning to register his disapproval of the way Palekar was removed from the post last month.