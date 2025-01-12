AAP failed to fulfil promises, destroyed Delhi: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP on Sunday alleged that the AAP government in the capital failed to fulfil all of its key poll promises and "destroyed" the city.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, senior party leader and former Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri listed 10 promises, including cleaning the Yamuna and making Delhi pollution-free, that the AAP made ahead of the 2020 polls but did not fulfil.

Targeting Arvind Kejriwal, Puri said the AAP national convener only "spreads lies" and did not make any effort to fulfil the promises his party made to voters.

Kejriwal came into politics saying that he would not accept big government bungalows and only travel in his Wagon R but built a 'sheesh mahal' for himself to live a luxurious life during his stint as Delhi chief minister, the BJP leader charged.

The AAP "destroyed" Delhi, he added.

Puri also targeted the AAP government in Punjab, saying the party had promised to end the menace of drugs in the border state but instead the drug lords there got more "energy".

"From morning to evening, they (AAP) are only running advertisements (on TV channels). You have the right (to run advertisements) since you are paying for them. I am happy that TV channel owners are earning revenue by (running advertisements) about this 'nasha mukt' leadership of Punjab," he said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank. PTI PK DIV DIV