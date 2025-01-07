AAP failed to tackle drug abuse in Punjab, need consistent efforts: BJP

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Punjab BJP state vice president Arvind Khanna on Tuesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government for its alleged failure to tackle drug abuse in the state during its three-year tenure.

Advertisment

In a statement, Khanna called for sincere efforts and action instead of introducing new policies, asserting that the government has demonstrated its inefficiency by repeatedly failing to address the issue.

Khanna highlighted that hundreds of youth have fallen victim to drug abuse over the past three years, holding the government accountable for the crisis.

Referring to the chief minister's earlier promises, Khanna pointed out that in 2022, he had pledged to eradicate drugs within four weeks, a promise that went unfulfilled.

Advertisment

A similar assurance was made last year, to eliminate drugs by January 26, but with no tangible outcomes, he said.

"This new policy announcement is evidence that the government has surrendered to drug peddlers," Khanna claimed. He criticised the administration for allegedly making empty promises that have only led to public disappointment. Khanna urged the government to focus on honest and effective measures instead of unrealistic declarations.

Khanna also demanded accountability from AAP state president Aman Arora, questioning who would take responsibility for the deaths of young people who succumbed to drugs during the past three years.

Advertisment

He stressed that only genuine and consistent efforts could rid Punjab of this menace, not hollow announcements. PTI VSD HIG HIG