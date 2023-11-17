AAP fastest-growing corruption factory: Delhi BJP president

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday took a dig at AAP, calling it the "fastest-growing corruption factory" in the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's claim that AAP is the fastest-growing party is a "big joke", Sachdeva further said.

"The CM should have given full statement that AAP is the fastest-growing corruption factory as it has become the first party in the country whose two ministers from Delhi and one from Punjab are in jail for their involvement in scams," Sachdeva hit back.

Addressing a party workers' meeting at the Thyagraj stadium, Kejriwal had sounded the poll bugle and asked them to go to the people in the city and tell them about the "conspiracies" of the BJP and ensure it doesn't get a single seat here in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the workers, Kejriwal asked them to go to each household in Delhi and talk to people and tell them about BJP's "conspiracies".

The AAP national convener also said the BJP knows it cannot defeat AAP in Delhi and that is why it is "hatching conspiracies" and putting AAP leaders in jail.

He also said the BJP had plans to target leaders from different regional parties in the lead up to the Lok Sabha polls to derail their election campaign.

Kejriwal said AAP has grown from strength to strength in the last 10 years and become the third largest national party of the country.

"There are 1,350 registered parties and we left them behind and are only behind the BJP and the Congress. The way it is growing, one day AAP will rule the country, leaving behind the BJP and the Congress," he had said.

Sachdeva hit back and charged the "half-empty stadium" where Kejriwal was speaking and lack of excitement in the gathering showed Kejriwal has lost touch with his party workers.

"There is no doubt Arvind Kejriwal has already left all parties far behind in corruption and nepotism," he alleged.

The BJP currently holds all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi since 2014.