AAP fields industrialist Rajinder Gupta for RS bypoll from Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced industrialist Rajinder Gupta as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab, scheduled to be held on October 24.

The decision was taken by the AAP's political affairs committee.

"The political affairs committee announces to nominate Rajinder Gupta as a candidate for election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) by the elected members of the legislative assembly of Punjab," said the party in a statement.

The bypoll is being held to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of AAP’s Sanjeev Arora, who stepped down from the Upper House following his election to the state assembly.

Arora, whose term was to end on April 9, 2028, is presently serving as a minister in the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, Gupta, recently resigned as the vice-chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board and as chairperson of the Kali Devi temple advisory committee, fuelling speculation that the AAP could field him for the bypoll.

AAP enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 117-member state Assembly.

In June, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal put to rest speculation that he would enter the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Kejriwal’s decision to not throw his hat into the ring came after Arora won the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.

After Arora's name was announced for the Ludhiana West bypoll, the opposition had claimed that Kejriwal would enter the Rajya Sabha in his place.

AAP retained the Ludhiana West seat with Arora defeating his nearest rival, Bharat Bhushan Ashu of the Congress, by 10,637 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated by the passing of sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.