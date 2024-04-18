AAP fields Khichi for MCD mayoral polls

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday declared Devnagar ward councillor Mahesh Khichi as its candidate for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls.

Advertisment

At a press conference, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said the Aman Vihar councillor Ravinder Bhardwaj will be the party candidate for the post of deputy mayor.

This year, the MCD mayor will be elected from reserved category councillors. Khuchi, has been associated with the AAP since its inception in 2012, Rai said.

The MCD mayor is elected for a one-year term.

Elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 26. PTI VIT DV DV