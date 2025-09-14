AAP forms legal team to challenge detention of its J&K; MLA

Jammu: AAP on Sunday announced a 10-member legal team to challenge the detention of its Jammu and Kashmir unit president and sitting MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The 37-year-old Malik was detained on September 8 in Doda for allegedly disturbing public order in the district. His detention sparked violent protests, following which authorities imposed prohibitory restrictions and snapped mobile internet and broadband services.

In a post on X, senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Imran Hussain announced a legal team to fight Malik’s case in the court.

“AAP stands strong with our MLA Mehraj Malik, arrested under PSA. A strong legal team led by Senior Advocate Nirmal K Kotwal with Adv Muzaffar Khan, Adv Sheik Shakeel Ahmad and Adv Appu Singh (Assisting Counsel) supported by Arvind Bandral, Joginder Singh Thakur, Gaurav Sarangal, Sandeep Sharma, Asim Hashmi and M Tariq Mughal will fight this case,” Hussain said.