AAP gets new office space in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) AAP has been allocated a new office in the Lutyens' Delhi area, following directions from the Delhi High Court, party leaders said on Thursday.

AAP's new office is Bungalow No 1 in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

"Following the directions of the (high) court, the party has been allotted a new office in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane," the party said.

AAP's new office was earlier occupied by the Nationalist Congress Party, which vacated it after losing its national party status.

Interestingly, this will be the fifth address of the AAP's headquarters. In the initial days of its inception, the party was operating from Ghaziabad and later moved to a bungalow near Hanuman Mandir.

From that office, the party shifted its base to Patel Nagar and then to 206, Rouse Avenue.

Sources said that the party will take a few days to shift to its new office space.

Last month, the Supreme Court extended the deadline to August 10 for the party to vacate its office at Rouse Avenue. Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said, "It has been few hours since we have been allotted the office. We will take the keys from the Directorate of Estates and inspect the space and then talk about it." Her cabinet colleague, Saurabh Bharadwaj, while talking to PTI-Videos, said it was unfortunate that due to politics, they were deprived of an office space.

"Since 2014, we are qualified to get an office here on account of being a state party but the Centre did not give us office space. We were allotted an office but attempts were made to take it away and destroy our party and bring us on the road. We are entitled to an office since we are a national party. But it is very unfortunate that due to politics they did not give us office. We had to go to court to get office space," he said.

Last year, AAP was granted the status of a national party by the Election Commission.

The Delhi High Court granted the Centre time till Thursday to decide on the allocation of an office space to AAP, in recognition of its status as a national party. PTI SLB NSM BHJ SLB BHJ BHJ