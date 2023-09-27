AAP Goa vice president Pratima Coutinho quits party

Panaji, Sep 27 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit vice president Pratima Coutinho on Wednesday quit the party citing “personal and professional reasons.” She announced the decision a day after her appointment as vice president of Goa AAP.

In the resignation letter addressed to AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Coutinho said she took the decision not in haste but after careful consideration of her personal and professional goals.

Coutinho had joined AAP in 2022 ahead of the Goa legislative assembly elections after leaving the Congress.

The resignation letter said that it was time for her to explore other horizons and pursue other avenues in her career and personal life. “I believe that this decision aligns with my long-term aspirations and growth. I am a fearless lady and I work in my own ways to help Goa and Goans at large, and that is my priority right now,” she added.

When contacted, AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar said he was surprised by Coutinho's decision. “In fact, she had called me last night and thanked me for her appointment on the new state team,” he told PTI. PTI RPS KRK